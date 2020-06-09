Metro School Board member dies

Metro Nashville School Board Member Anna Shepherd died within the last 24 hours, school board members confirmed to News 4.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville School Chairwoman Anna Shepherd died overnight after she was hospitalized over the weekend. Shepherd was 68 years old. 

Shepherd was the representative for District 4, which represents Donelson, Hermitage, and Old Hickory. She has been a part of the board since 2010. 

“We were so fortunate to have the warmth and leadership of Anna in our lives and on the Board of Education,” Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools said in a statement on Tuesday. “She was a passionate champion of public schools, especially McGavock High School, where she had previously served as President of the Band Boosters. Tough and challenging when necessary, Anna always pushed myself and other district staff to be the best and do the best we could to improve the lives of the students we serve and the quality of education we provide. My prayers are with her husband Larry, her family, and her friends in the community who loved her so dearly.”

Shepherd was serving as the Metro Nashville School Board Chairwoman for the second time. 

“Anna was an amazing leader,” School Board Vice Chair Amy Frogge said in a statement on Tuesday. “She carried the Board through some difficult transitions and made sure we got our focus back on what matters most: the students. With her heart, her humor, and her commitment to our schools and families, Anna leaves an indelible legacy. She made Nashville a better place.”

Shepherd, who had prior medical issues, was in the ICU this weekend, school board members confirmed to News 4. 

Mayor John Cooper extended his "heartfelt condolences to her husband and her family."

No funeral arrangements have been made by her family. 

 

