NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A member of the Metro Nashville Board of Public Education is announcing his resignation.
Will Pinkston posted his resignation letter on Twitter with the following statement: "Talk amongst yourselves. I decided this about a month ago, but Friday’s insane board retreat expedited my decision."
Pinkston's resignation is effective on April 12, 2019. He is also resigning immediately as chair of the Budget & Finance Committee.
In his resignation letter, he says, "the board, in its current configuration, is impossibly inept."
The letter goes on to say, "The dishonest and unfair treatment of the first African-American superintendent in the history of Nashville should give the entire community pause."
Talk amongst yourselves. I decided this about a month ago, but Friday’s insane board retreat expedited my decision. pic.twitter.com/QyS0HA999E— Will Pinkston (@WillPinkston) March 25, 2019
