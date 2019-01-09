A metro school board member is defending her actions after her text message sparked controversy.
Jill Speering says the text was taken out of context and all she was trying to do was protect teachers.
The text message encouraged teachers to wear masks if they wanted to protect their identities while speaking out at the meeting Tuesday night.
That text was sent to several teachers and parents and Speering says she never intended to offend anyone.
But at last night’s meeting another school board member compared it to protests held by the KKK.
This comes on the heels of growing backlash against Director of School, Dr. Shawn Joseph.
Though dozens attending the meeting held signs supporting him, several parents spoke also out against his leadership.
Speering says at the end of the day this was nothing more than a suggestion, so teachers felt protected.
“It never occurred to me it could be racially interpreted. That did not occur to me. If you ask teachers the majority of them will say they do not feel like they have a voice and that they are silenced and if they disagree with Dr. Joseph there will be retribution,” said Speering.
Dr. Joseph is more than halfway through a 4-year contract. The school board could fire him if a majority voted for to do it.
That majority as of right now does not exist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.