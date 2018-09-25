There were major calls for change Tuesday after a News4 I-team investigation found more than two dozen cases of teacher misconduct at Metro Nashville Public Schools weren't properly reported.
A special committee meeting was held at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon to discuss many issues, chief among them the unreported misconduct cases and multiple harassment cases, as well as a violation of board policy by head of Metro Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph.
Dr. Joseph has been scrutinized over the last few weeks after News4 told you there were 26 cases of teacher misconduct that were not properly reported to the state.
Tuesday, Metro Schools said of those 26 cases, they’ve passed along 15 or 16 to the state and plan to report another six next week.
One of the board members got somewhat upset when metro schools blamed a former employee for not reporting several misconduct cases.
"You said earlier Dr. Joseph's office is responsible for sending the letter to the state board," said Mary Ellen Zander with Metro Schools. "Not someone in HR. I just want to be careful that we aren’t passing the buck and saying it’s somebody else’s responsibility and he’s not here to defend himself."
Metro Schools also hired a law firm to look into its district policies and recommend changes so this doesn’t happen again.
The firm will report back to the district late November or early December.
