NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools discuss Tuesday night whether or not the mask mandate at schools in the district should change or not.
As school districts across the country lift mask mandates, some are calling for Metro Schools to change their current policy.
MNPS currently has a universal mask requirement for all students and staff; however, a discussion is scheduled tonight during the district's board meeting.
Board member Fran Bush hopes the district will transition back to some normalcy, especially after seeing COVID numbers decrease in the school district.
"It also ties to our children. We have seen across this country where students are starting to walk out, and they are starting to protest. They have done this for two years. It will be two years next month, and I think it's time that we as adults have to make better decisions for our students," Bush explained.
This evening parents also planned a peaceful demonstration calling to unmask their children. Parents like Kelli Phillips hope masks will become optional.
"I think the main thing most parents are asking themselves at this point...is why are we continuing to wear these masks and are they effective and what are the long-term effects on our children," said Phillips.
Tonight, Bush plans to make a motion for a vote to make masks optional.
