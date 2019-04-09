Metro School Board buys out Dr. Shawn Joseph's contract; Joseph will be out after Friday
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A big day for Metro Schools as the board voted to buyout the contract of Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph in a 5-3 vote. Joseph's last day is Friday.
Standing room only at the @MNPS school board meeting. These stickers are being passed out in support of @MNPSDirector Dr. Shawn Joseph @WSMV pic.twitter.com/V0cf42tehr— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) April 9, 2019
Rewind to July 2016 when Dr. Joseph came here from a school district in Maryland, he signed a 4-year contract with Metro Schools in 2016 for $285,000 a year.
That contract is for four years, running through 2020, but after seemingly endless controversy he was bought out of his contract today.
Two audits from Metro revealed financial issues surrounding Dr. Joseph, including an unexpectedly low enrollment, meaning less money from the state and multiple violations from human resources saying Dr. Joseph didn’t properly handle sexual harassment allegations.
Board leaders proposed the last day for Dr. Joseph to be April 12, 2019. He would be paid through July 31, 2019 in the amount of $261,250. The buyout would not be a termination, as Dr. Joseph has expressed a mutual agreement to leave.
Follow Lindsey Nance on Twitter for updates and stay tuned to News4 for updates on this story.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.