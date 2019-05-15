Metro Nashville Public Schools interim director Dr. Adrienne Battle weighed in on numerous issues facing the school system on Wednesday.

Battle discussed the governor’s voucher program, the protests over teacher pay and whether she will pursue becoming the permanent director of schools.

“It just depends on how she does,” school board member Fran Bush said last month about whether Battle may be the next director of schools. “You just never know. She may become our next superintendent.”

Bush’s comments came after Dr. Shawn Joseph’s contract was bought out and Battle was appointed interim director for Metro Schools.

Battle didn’t say on Wednesday whether she is seeking the position but said she will do what’s best for students and the district.

"If that means me serving in this capacity for the long term, I'm willing to engage in those conversations," said Battle.

Her appointment comes during debate over Gov. Bill Lee's voucher program, a five-year, $125-million plan to boost the number of students in underperforming districts to go to a private school at no cost.

Critics have accused the legislation of taking funds from public education to go to private entities.

"We have the concerns that have been expressed from many," said Battle. "We do see that could have some potential negative impacts as a district. We'll continue to have conversations about the impacts vouchers could have on MNPS."

Many teachers have also expressed frustrations by Mayor David Briley's proposed budget.

Briley has proposed a 3% pay raise for Metro teachers when the district was looking for a 10% increase.

Those concerns have led to protests and a few days over the past month where some teachers called in sick to oppose the mayor's budget.

"I think anything that would pull distractions from what we're doing with the school is something we'd definitely want to avoid," Battle said about the sick-outs. "However, I do understand where our employees are. I do understand their voice and their need to be adequately compensated. I think our board of education has made it very clear where our priorities are. I think they've hit it right on with employee compensation being our top priority. We want to recruit the best and the brightest to be here in MNPS."

Battle said schools are well-equipped to handle staffing issues for any future sick-out protests, and they have every intention of having normal class days for the rest of the school year.