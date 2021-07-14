NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Department School Resource Officers have been on a special assignment this summer making some new friends at a daycare center.
At the Learning Zone Daycare at Century City, metro resource officers were invited to participate in reading books, answer questions, and share snow cones with the children and staff.
On Wednesday, MNPD took to Twitter to thank the daycare for the opportunity to connect with the children there.
Our School Resource Officers have been busy during the summer making new friends. Thank you to the students & staff at Learning Zone Daycare at Century City for inviting us out to read books, answer questions, and share snow cones! pic.twitter.com/u18N9mIktR— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 14, 2021
