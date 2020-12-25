NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have released the names and pictures of the first responding officers to the bombing scene this morning.
· Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years
· Officer Richard Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years
· Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16-months
· Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months
· Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21-months
· Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years
Police say that these officer's quick actions this morning saved countless lives in the Metro Nashville area.
