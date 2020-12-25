NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have released the names and pictures of the first responding officers to the bombing scene this morning. 

· Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years

· Officer Richard Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years

· Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16-months

· Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months

· Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21-months

· Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years

Police say that these officer's quick actions this morning saved countless lives in the Metro Nashville area.

