NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Works is taking over garage collection in the Urban Services District after neighbors complained about trash pickup delays.

South Nashville residents said they were growing frustrated with trash pickup delays.

"We definitely see the problem around the city," said Councilwoman Delishia Porterfield for District 29.

Metro Nashville had paid the company Red River Waste solutions more than $7 million per year for picking up about 70% of the city's waste, according to Metro Nashville Public Works.

Porterfield told NEWS4 she looked at data from 2018 to present finding several areas of town reporting numerous delays in trash services, including South Nashville and parts of Madison.

On Thursday, the city made a change and Red River Waste Solutions will not service areas 7,8, and 9.

“We believe that by taking over these routes in the recently annexed areas north of Briley Parkway, we’re going to be able to improve waste collection service across much of Nashville,” Metro Public Works Assistant Director Sharon Smith said in a statement on Thursday.

However, the city stated that Red River Waste Solutions will continue waste collection in other portions of the Urban Services District.

Now, Metro Public Works crews will pick up an additional two routes apiece. The started their new routes on Wednesday.

“I’m optimistic that Metro Public Works crews will provide high-quality service to residents in my district, and that these changes will allow service enhancements for residents in all of Nashville,” Nancy VanReece, Metro Council Member for District 8, said in a statement on Thursday. “I’m grateful to the department for offering creative solutions to meet the needs of these challenging times.”

Metro Nashville Public Works said they will be helping Red River Waste Solutions in the near future.

"Public Works crews will be supplementing efforts by RRWS across Davidson County to meet the immediate trash collection needs of our customers. Some routes currently being serviced by RRWS may temporarily be serviced by MPW crews beginning immediately," Metro Nashville Public Works said in a statement on Thursday.

Coronavirus is believed to be part to blame for trash delays.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented some unique challenges to waste collection in Nashville, in terms of increased tonnage of materials and driver and mechanic shortages," Smith said. "We’re seeing this happen all across the country, and we’re working diligently with our contractors to address these challenges as they become more acute.”

To inform Metro Public Works about a missed trash pick up, residents should call 311 or click here.

For more information on waste collection, click here.