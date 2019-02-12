A stretch of road called a “wreck hot spot” in south Nashville is under review by Metro Public Works.
Residents along Whispering Hills Drive at Whispering Hills Court demanded action after several wrecks and speeders zipping through their neighborhood.
Public Works repaired a guard rail and said it is looking at further traffic calming measures. It’s under review from Metro Public Works.
Neighbors will know if there will be changes, likely by early spring.
