NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Public Works has announced updates on work completed since the devastating tornadoes Tuesday morning.

Metro Public works says 536 loads of debris have been hauled to transfer stations so far.

In regard to repairing traffic lights, 71 were damaged or did not have power. Crews have restored 50 signals and 16 are not damaged but are needing power to be restored. Five other signals are significantly damaged and need repairs. Crews are using a generator to power Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd and Jefferson Street, 5th & Main, Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and I-65.

Crews say 60 stop signs have been repaired or replaced and six temporary stop signs have been installed. Crews also say 60 total alleys were impacted; 19 have been cleared of debris and 41 are still blocked.

In terms of roadways, 112 roads were initially closed due to the tornado. Since then, 34 roads have been reopened while 78 are still closed.

 

