NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Public Works has announced updates on work completed since the devastating tornadoes Tuesday morning.
Metro Public works says 536 loads of debris have been hauled to transfer stations so far.
THREAD: Here's an update on work completed since he devastating tornadoes Tuesday morning.📌Amount of Debris Hauled:536 loads of debris have been hauled to the transfer stations so far during this event— Metro Public Works (@NashvillePW) March 6, 2020
📌Repairing Traffic Signals:71 traffic signals were damaged, or lacking power50 signals have been restored16 are undamaged, but require power to be restored5 are significantly damaged & need repairA generator is powering DB Todd & Jefferson, 5th & Main, Rosa Parks & I-65— Metro Public Works (@NashvillePW) March 6, 2020
In regard to repairing traffic lights, 71 were damaged or did not have power. Crews have restored 50 signals and 16 are not damaged but are needing power to be restored. Five other signals are significantly damaged and need repairs. Crews are using a generator to power Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd and Jefferson Street, 5th & Main, Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and I-65.
Crews say 60 stop signs have been repaired or replaced and six temporary stop signs have been installed. Crews also say 60 total alleys were impacted; 19 have been cleared of debris and 41 are still blocked.
📌Repairing & Replacing Signage:60 stop signs have been repaired or replaced6 temporary stops have been installed📌Clearing Alleys:60 alleys total were impacted19 alleys have been cleared of debris41 alleys are still currently blocked with debris— Metro Public Works (@NashvillePW) March 6, 2020
In terms of roadways, 112 roads were initially closed due to the tornado. Since then, 34 roads have been reopened while 78 are still closed.
📌Clearing Roadways:112 roads were initially closed as a result of the tornado34 roads have been reopened78 roads are still closedWe know there's still a lot of work to be done in the coming weeks & days but we are #NashvilleStrong, & we will get through this together.— Metro Public Works (@NashvillePW) March 6, 2020
