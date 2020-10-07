NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Works announced Wednesday it will be moving forward with a plan to modify trash collection routes in the Urban Services District.
The move comes after Metro Council voted Tuesday night, approving a contract amendment between the city and Red River Waste Solutions.
Under the newly modified routes, trash will be picked up five days a week (Monday-Friday), instead of the previous four days a week (Tuesday-Friday).
The new schedule goes into effect on Monday, November 2.
Metro Public Works' recycling program will also be moving to a 5-day a week collection schedule; pickups will continue to happen once monthly.
Due to the modifications, about 80 percent of customers in the Urban Services District will have their collection schedules changed. This change is the result of portion of Davidson County growing quickly, coupled with a recent increase in household waste tonnage related to the pandemic.
“As Nashville grows, this change will give the department needed flexibility and enhance trash collection service quality,” said Shanna Whitelaw, Interim Public Works Director. “The increase in waste tonnage due to the COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique challenges that we believe can be addressed by rebalancing routes and making them more efficient.”
“When I filed Resolution RS2020-455, the ultimate intent was to bring all parties together to resolve the longstanding operational and contractual updates that were needed,” said Council Member Jeff Syracuse, District 15. “I’m very pleased to see these substantive changes and appreciate the hard work to help ensure neighbors across Davidson County who are serviced by Red River will ultimately see the benefit of this improved relationship.”
All customers in the Urban Services District will be receiving letters informing them of their weekly collection day for trash, as well as monthly recycling collection day. Metro Public Works is also launching a tool for customers to check their collection day.
The department will be sending letters to all customers in the USD informing them of their weekly collection day for trash, and their monthly recycling collection day. In addition, the department is launching a tool for customers to check their collection day. Click here to learn more.
“I am hopeful that this means good changes for the Southeast,” said Council Member Antoinette Lee, District 33. “We have had trouble with our trash pickup for a while, leaving residents very frustrated. I am happy to know that positive changes are being made to the system.”
Residents with any questions should click here. If questions persist, contact hubNashville by clicking here or by calling 311.
For more information on waste collection, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.