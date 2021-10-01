NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Schools are responding to a TikTok trend and the possibility of it getting even more dangerous

Across the country and Middle Tenessee, the TikTok challenges have resulted in school vandalism. Some school districts have seen these challenges first-hand and it is creating concerns for parents and administrators.

Social media pranks create concerns for school system From funny videos, unique stories and viral challenges, TikTok is an app many can’t get enough of.

While Metro Schools said they have not "any incidents or have evidence of student involvement or planning in this type of behavior," officials sent a letter to parents.

"Recently, we have become aware of a potential for this to possibly escalate into assaulting teachers and others to gain social media attention. We hope this never happens, but we want to be very clear that this would not be a laughing matter and that any student who participates in that activity, whether it be assaulting the teacher or conspiring by filming the incident, will face severe disciplinary action. Please refer to the Student-Parent Handbook for detailed information that outlines expectations for positive student behavior and responses for inappropriate behaviors."

Metro Schools said they are working with Metro Police to keep the schools safe.

"Keeping schools safe requires the support of all stakeholders, including MNPS staff, students, parents, and community members. We ask that all parents help us by instilling in their students the importance of respect for the teachers and staff who dedicate their lives to educating them, their fellow students, as well as respect for our school buildings so that we can all work and learn in a safe, clean, welcoming environment. This means discouraging participating in actions that vandalize school buildings or harm teachers or students, but also discouraging sharing of videos or social media posts that glorify this type of behavior."

Metro Schools told students to report any incidents to leadership.