NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Schools are responding to a TikTok trend and the possibility of it getting even more dangerous

Across the country and Middle Tenessee, the TikTok challenges have resulted in school vandalism. Some school districts have seen these challenges first-hand and it is creating concerns for parents and administrators.

While Metro Schools said they have not "any incidents or have evidence of student involvement or planning in this type of behavior," officials sent a letter to parents.

Metro Schools said they are working with Metro Police to keep the schools safe. 

Metro Schools told students to report any incidents to leadership. 

 

