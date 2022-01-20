NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Representative Jim Cooper (TN-05) announced Thursday Metro Nashville Public Schools will receive a large grant to assist in virtual learning.

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to send many students and teachers into quarantine, MNPS will receive $4.2 million from the Federal Communications Commission to equip libraries and schools with money to provide devices and internet connectivity to those who currently do not have it.

“It’s hard to do your homework or get a job if you don’t have internet, and the ongoing pandemic has only highlighted how many Tennesseans still don’t have broadband access,” Rep. Cooper said. “Every single Tennessean—no matter which city or county they live in—needs broadband and I’m glad the American Rescue Plan is providing funding to help Middle Tennessee families succeed.”

Previously, more than $6.6 million has been distributed to schools and libraries across Cheatham, Davidson, and Dickson counties.

Rep. Cooper said in his statement that this will be the 7th round from the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund that will help schools out with remote learning.