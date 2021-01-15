NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials with Metro Public Schools said students would continue to attend classes virtually after the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Officials said the reason for virtual learning is "due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 throughout Nashville and the state of Tennessee." School officials said students would continue virtual learning "until the COVID-19 risk score drops below 7." As of Friday, the COVID risk score is at 8.6.
"The positivity rate and cases per 100,000 residents, in particular, are both critically high and need to drop significantly to make enough progress in the risk score to safely phase students back into the classroom," Metro Schools said on its website Friday.
The COVID risk score is "based on Metro's transmission rate, 7-day average positivity rate, and the 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents."
To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.