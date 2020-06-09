NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville city leaders released a plan for reopening Metro Schools in August.

Metro Nashville Public Schools said they hope to reopen on August 4, but they are being met with some challenges.

The plan recommends the following actions based on the level of "community spread of COVID-19."

If there is no spread or even minimal spread of the virus, schools will "operate under relatively normal condition" and would be similar to a normal flu season.

“It will take a city-wide effort to create the conditions that will allow for a safe return to normalcy in Davidson County," Director of Metro Public Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said.

If there is minimal to moderate spread of the virus, their plan corresponds to Phase 3 of the reopening plan and would have schools do the following items:

Schools would engage in significant social-distancing protocols to reduce potential contact between staff and students.

Masks would be worn in common areas

Entrances and exits would be limited

Large-scale assemblies would be discontinued

Hallways would be made one-way in certain circumstances

Meals would be eaten in classes when possible or schools would enact social distancing policies in cafeterias.

If there is still significant spread of the virus, the schools will remain closed to students and they would continue to learn remotely.

Each school, organization, or district is in charge of developing "their own specific implementation plans" based on the three scenarios.

“Our plan serves as a framework for all types of schools. It covers everything from instruction to cleaning to technology to transportation to athletics," Battle said. "It explains what we will need to do to prepare school buildings for reopening and what students and their parents will need to do before coming to school each day.”

More detailed reopening plans will be released during the week of July 6. At that time, Nashville city leaders will release which scenario that they will be following in August to help students and parents prepare.

Battle chaired the task force to help reopen Metro Schools.

“Nashville has made a lot of progress, and we are optimistic for a return to some sense of normalcy in August, but we must be vigilant to ensure the safety of all when doing so,” Battle said in a statement on Tuesday. “A unified framework for all schools will give families a clear direction for where the city is going to be in the fall, with the flexibility necessary for individual schools and organizations to develop their own plans based on the needs of their students.”

Mayor John Cooper thanked Nashville families for working hard to continue their education through remote and virtual learning.

“They’ve showed resiliency and finished the 2020 school year strong. Nashville’s Plan for Reopening Schools is built on public health best practices, and we will do everything possible to safeguard our students’ health as they return to their classrooms for the 2020-21 academic year," Cooper said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cooper said he will be seeking the use of the city’s CARES Act funds to support remote learning in the city.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, who is the chair of the city’s COVID-19 task force, said they will learn more about the virus before the reopening of schools.

“We must all be forward-thinking in our approach and ready to adapt and respond to changing circumstances so that we can ensure a safe and high-quality learning environment for all students in Nashville," Jahangir said.

Metro Schools to provide laptop to all public, charter school students Mayor John Cooper announced Monday he is directing $24 million in funding from the federal CARES Act to provide every public school student in Nashville-Davidson county with a laptop and internet connectivity for those students who need it.

On Monday, Cooper announced $24 million from the federal CARES Act will be spent to make sure every student has laptop and internet.

Dell Computers is expected to provide MNPS with up to 90,000 laptops.