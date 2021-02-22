NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Public Health is working to get COVID-19 vaccinations back on track as they came to a halt because of the winter storms last week.

They tell us that over the last four days, 600 first doses and 600 second doses were scheduled after reopening the Music City Center vaccination site.

The health department says they could handle double up for one day, but trying to squeeze four days into one or two days was concerning. However, they were back to work this weekend.

Metro teachers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccination Hundreds of teachers began receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

They're now asking people who were due for their second shot last week to return to the clinic on the day of this week that they were originally supposed to receive that dose.

Officials also say those who had their first dose appointment last week should not just show up this week at the clinic. Instead, those patients will be contacted to reschedule.