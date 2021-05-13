NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department will lift Nashville’s mask mandate on Friday, the Metro Health Board decided during a meeting on Thursday.

The health department had previously announced all other COVID-19 pandemic restrictions would be lifted Friday.

The health board voted Thursday to end all mandates at 5 a.m. Friday.

The move comes after the CDC said people who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks inside in most places.

The Metro Public Health Department issued a statement after the board meeting:

"The Board Chair and the Director of Health, and Metro Public Health Department epidemiologists met following this afternoon’s Board meeting to further evaluate the new recommendations regarding mask usage that were issued by the CDC just prior to the Board of Health meeting. After reviewing further, a decision was to end the Public Health indoor mask order. We expect the order to expire on Friday, May 14. The MPHD continues to strongly recommend wearing masks for those who are unvaccinated when in crowds, indoors, and when unable to socially distance, as also recommended by the CDC. Each individual business retains the right to set their own restrictions regarding the use of masks."

Mayor John Cooper announced last month that most restrictions, except for the mask mandate, would end early Friday morning.

The change will drop capacity limits, curfews and event restrictions all at once.

Mayor Cooper joined News4 live in studio this morning to talk about why the time was right for dropping the restrictions.

"That's due to the vaccine," Cooper said. "300,000 Nashvillians have now been vaccinated — and with the vaccine comes reopening."

He's now calling on everyone to get out and help reopen Nashville.

"Its been a year in the making, but tomorrow all those restrictions get dropped. So let's start planning big events," Cooper said. "We actually need people to go to ballgames and have big weddings and make big summer plans. Nashville — we have earned it."

The indoor mask mandate will be the only COVID restriction to stay in place.

Mayor Cooper said while Nashville might not meet Governor Bill Lee's request to drop all county mask mandates by the end of May, he says our city may not be far off the mark.

"With the variants our public health department wants to be slightly cautious," Cooper said. "I do think the mask mandate will probably end at some point relatively soon, but we're not quite there."