NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has temporarily closed their East Preventative Health Clinic after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The case was confirmed by Health Department officials on Saturday, July 11.
Employees that were identified as close contacts of the confirmed case have been tested and will remain quarantined at home.
The employee that tested positive did not have any direct contact with any clinic patients.
The clinic will remain closed until July 20 according to the MPHD release.
Our preventative health clinic at the East Public Health Center will be closed this week, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member did not have direct contact with clinic patients. pic.twitter.com/c6QYmHRbw9— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) July 12, 2020
The MPHD will continue to follow cleaning procedures and check temperatures among all staff as they enter the building. ll visitors will also be screened before entering any building as well.
If you have visited the East Preventative Health Clinic in the past week and have any questions, you may call 615-340-5655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.