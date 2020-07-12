Nashville Health
Courtesy: Nashville Health

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has temporarily closed their East Preventative Health Clinic after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was confirmed by Health Department officials on Saturday, July 11.

Employees that were identified as close contacts of the confirmed case have been tested and will remain quarantined at home.

The employee that tested positive did not have any direct contact with any clinic patients.

The clinic will remain closed until July 20 according to the MPHD release.

The MPHD will continue to follow cleaning procedures and check temperatures among all staff as they enter the building. ll visitors will also be screened before entering any building as well.

If you have visited the East Preventative Health Clinic in the past week and have any questions, you may call 615-340-5655.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.