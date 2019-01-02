NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Public Health is warning customers of the Outback Steakhouse in Rivergate after an employee was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
Officials say the employee worked while experiencing symptoms at the restaurant, located at 1560 Gallatin Pike N in Madison, on December 22 through December 24.
The Metro Public Health Department is opening a FREE special vaccination clinic for customers who dined at the restaurant at the Lentz Public Health Center. The potential exposure occurred ONLY at the Rivergate location. Individuals who dined at the restaurant on the above dates have until January 7 to be vaccinated.
Hepatitis A Vaccination Clinic
Lentz Public Health Center
2500 Charlotte Ave.
Nashville, Tennessee
January 3rd – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
January 4th - 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
January 5th from - 10am – 2 p.m.
January 7th – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Symptoms of hepatitis A are fatigue, decreased appetite, stomach pain, nausea, darkened urine, pale stools and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). People can become ill 15 to 50 days after being exposed to the virus. Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention.
Metro Public Health Department officials have confirmed 161 cases of Hepatitis A have been reported in Nashville since December 2017.
Hepatitis A is usually transmitted by putting something in your mouth such as an object, food or drink, which has been in contact with the feces of an infected person.
The best ways to prevent hepatitis A infection are to get vaccinated and to practice good handwashing to remove germs.
For more information about hepatitis A visit health.nashville.gov.
Outback Steakhouse has set up an information phone number for those who have questions, call 1-800-354-4192.
