NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The sign-up for Nashvillians 70-years and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine is now open.

Metro Public Health put out that at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays, the sign-ups will be open for those eligible for the vaccine.

City health officials say they are working through its COVID-19 vaccine waitlist and are scheduling appointments for those who have signed up.

To make an appointment, you can call 615-862-7777 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or you can click here.

Davidson County officials are working towards distributing the vaccine as efficiently and quickly as possible after losing time due to the winter storms last week.

In surrounding counties handled by the Tennessee Department of Health, they have moved to the next phase that includes residents 65-years and older.