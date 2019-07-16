Vaccine
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Public Health Department officials announced today that the Department will extend clinic hours to offer immunizations for Nashville children heading back to school.

Metro Nashville Public School students from kindergarten through 12th grade must have proof of required immunizations and a Tennessee Immunization Record to attend MNPS schools. Their first day of school is August 5.

Parents are reminded to bring their child’s immunization record with them to help nurses know what shots are needed.

The Health Department will be adding After Hours and Saturday Back-to-School Shot Clinics at the Lentz Public Health Center, East Health Center and Woodbine Health Center. Families with children entering school are encouraged to make an appointment now by calling the location where you will visit.

Tennessee State law requires children entering school to provide documented proof of all age appropriate immunizations. Students entering 7th grade must provide proof of a Tennessee Immunization Certificate showing that they have received both a Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis booster (Tdap), as well as a Varicella booster (Chicken Pox) , or proof of having had the Chicken Pox disease.

After Hours and Weekend Back-to-School Shot Clinic Hours:

Lentz Public Health Center

2500 Charlotte Ave

Nashville, TN, 37209

615-340-5607

Back-to-School Immunization Clinic Hours at Lentz

July 22 – Aug. 15

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

East Public Health Center

1015 East Trinity Lane

Nashville, TN 37216

615-862-7916

Back-to-School Immunization Clinic Hours at East

July 22 – Aug. 15

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

July 24, July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Woodbine Public Health Center

224 Oriel Ave

Nashville, TN 37210

Back-to-School Immunization Clinic Hours at Woodbine

Extended Hours July 22 – Aug. 16

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

