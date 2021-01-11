NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has announced a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted.
Currently, MPHD offers COVID-19 vaccines by appointment to those that fall into the current vaccine phase a the clinic in the Five Points neighborhood in East Nashville.
The list has been created to ensure no doses go to waste at the end of each day and will be given out people in line from the list.
Each vial of vaccine holds five doses, meaning a maximum of four doses would be offered through the Standby List on any given day.
Just before the end of each day, MPHD nurses will determine if nay doses will be remaining and those will be handed out at random to individuals on the list, chosen at random.
If you are interested in participating, please email COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov to enter their name each day the Standby List is operational.
Entrants should be able to be in the Five Points area of East Nashville within 30 minutes of the day’s drawing at 2:30pm and include a phone number in their entry and be prepared to answer a call from a telephone number they do not recognize at 2:30pm if their entry is randomly chosen that day.
Those who are chosen from the Standby List to receive a vaccine dose will be told where to go to receive their dose and a unique code to ensure security. Those receiving a dose through the Standby List will also be instructed on procedures to receive their second dose.
Each entrant is encouraged to enter no more than one time per day. Evidence of multiple entries will lead to disqualification.
The Standby List will begin operations on Tuesday, January 12.
