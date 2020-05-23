NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department, volunteers with Hands On Nashville and the Office of Emergency Management handed out a total of 21,240 free cloth masks Saturday morning at their drive-thru locations set up at four Metro Parks community centers.
Friday's mask giveaway was a total of 20,340 with a weekend total of 41,580 free cloth masks.
Nearly 20,000 masks were handed out the previous weekend, May 15th and 16th at Metro's Southeast facility.
MPHD also handed out roughly 25,000 masks in early May, setting up drive-thru distribution points at each Metro Public Health Department facility and delivered another 16,000 masks to MDHA.
The distribution of free masks will continue at Hartman Park Community Center, Bellevue Regional Community Center, Smith Springs Community Center and Madison Community Center on Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
MPHD received 180,000 masks that were provided by the Governor’s Unified Command Group which will be distributed as long as supplies last.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest the use of cloth masks can limit the spread of the virus, particularly by those who are infected but do not have symptoms of COVID-19.
Cloth masks should not be worn by children under the age of two or by those who would jeopardize their health or safety by wearing one.
In addition to the wearing of masks, the public is urged to follow the following guidance from the CDC to limit the spread of COVID-19:
- Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC. Do not gather in groups larger than 10.
- Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential worker.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Stay away from others in your home if you are sick.
