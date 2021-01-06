NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Pregnant women who commit to quit smoking can receive free diapers for a year.
It's part of an effort with the Metro Nashville Public Health Department and the Baby and Me Tobacco Free Program.
The program's mission is to reduce to the burden of tobacco on the pregnant and postpartum population.
You can call 615-340-5334 or email bmtf@nashville.gov to enroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.