NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) has issued a response to the CDC's decision on Thursday that vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks indoors in most instances.

MPHD stated the new CDC mask guidelines will not be implemented in Metro until more progress is made.

The MPHD added that since less than half of Davidson County residents are vaccinated, and Tennessee overall lagging behind the national average compared to other states.

The Metro Public Health Department is encouraged by the recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, further emphasizing the importance of widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We look forward to a time when more of our county’s population is vaccinated, allowing mask requirements to safely be dropped altogether in public settings. With less than half of Davidson County residents vaccinated, and Tennessee lagging the national average among people that are fully vaccinated, dropping of mask requirements at this time in high-risk settings is not feasible. In addition, we are just now vaccinating our 12-15 year-olds and this will give them time to become vaccinated. As we continue to reopen over the next few weeks the need for masks indoors will continue to be evaluated, but at this time the mask mandate will remain in place. - Metro Public Health Department

MPHD said it feels at this time the move to follow the CDC's new suggestion would be "high-risk" and "not feasible".