NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) said it is preparing for administering a third dose of the COVID vaccine for those who are immunocompromised.
In response to the CDC's approval of a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, MPHD is anticipating a list of conditions that will determine who is eligible for a third dose.
MPHD said they could know who is eligible as early as Monday, August 16th.
The health department said that it will share the information with Meharry Medical College. Then they will be providing the third dose at Metro's drive-thru site on Murfreesboro Pike.
MPHD added they will only be giving a booster shot to those who meet the criteria for a third dose according to the CDC.
CDC vaccine advisers recommend additional Covid-19 vaccine dose for certain immunocompromised people
Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Friday to recommend an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine for some immunocompromised people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.