NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) said it is preparing for administering a third dose of the COVID vaccine for those who are immunocompromised.

In response to the CDC's approval of a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, MPHD is anticipating a list of conditions that will determine who is eligible for a third dose.

MPHD said they could know who is eligible as early as Monday, August 16th.

The health department said that it will share the information with Meharry Medical College. Then they will be providing the third dose at Metro's drive-thru site on Murfreesboro Pike.

MPHD added they will only be giving a booster shot to those who meet the criteria for a third dose according to the CDC.