Pre-pandemic, the traffic was one of the city's most talked about and hated issues.
"It's a lot of traffic," said one driver.
"I've lived here my whole life and its ridiculous," said another driver.
Metro police worry that as more businesses open up and as people get back to in person meetings crashes will increase.
"They're also concerned about kids this Summer.
Metro plans to have a robust summer school program to make up for learning loss during the pandemic so drivers need to be mindful of school zones.
"We will probably have children walking to and from school and we're in the process of planning for that now," said Lieutenant Michael Gilliland with the Metro Nashville Police Department.
In an effort to cut down on crashes they'll be doing more enforcement.
"Specifically targeting speed, distracted driving, seatbelt violations those type of things," said Gilliland.
In the mean time, they're reminding drivers to be patient and cautious.
"Now that we're starting to see the traffic volume increase dramatically, give yourselves plenty of time to get wherever it is you're going," said Gilliland. "70 miles per hour is the maximum speed limit in the state of Tennessee, not 75, not 80, nowhere in the state of Tennessee do you see 80 miles per hour."
April is distracted driving month and, once again, Metro police have partnered with state troopers.
They'll have spotters in unmarked vehicles looking for drivers who are on their phones and when they catch people they say they will be issuing citations.
