NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify two men and one woman who they say were involved in three separate burglaries at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge and Layla's Honky Tonk on Broadway.
According to investigators, the suspects entered a rear glass door at Tootsie's around 7:20 a.m. Thursday but was confronted by a security guard and fled. On Wednesday around 3:45 a.m., one of the men entered through Tootsie's rooftop bar doors and took $800 worth of liquor.
On Sunday, a woman drove a white Nissan Altima into the alley behind Layla's Honky Tonk on Broadway and parked. Two men got out of the car and entered the back patio where they stole $300 worth of beer. The men then got onto the roof and crossed several rooftops making their way to Tootsie's rooftop bar where they removed $1,200 worth of liquor.
All three suspects fled in the Altima, which investigators say is missing the front driver's side hubcap and part of the front passenger side mirror.
The suspects are described as two black men and a white female getaway driver. One of the men appears to be in his early 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with a scar on his left arm. At the time of the burglary, he wore a Yankees baseball cap.
If you have any information about the suspects, call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
