NASHVILLE (WSMV) - South Precinct Detectives are working to identify a woman found deceased Wednesday morning.
The body, that has begun decomposing, was found in a wooded area around the 500 block of Benzing Road by man who had stopped to pick up a car part on the side of the road.
The woman appears to be white and in her 20's with a Good Vibes 33 shirt and wing tattoos on each shoulder blade. There is another tattoo in the small of her back reading "Class" above the number "6."
The cause of death is currently under investigation and anyone knowing a woman matching the above description is asked to contact South Precinct Detective Desmond Sumerel at 615-862-7637.
