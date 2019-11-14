NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police officers are working to combat a recent string of robberies targeting Hispanic people.
Police say the robberies have been centered around four apartment complexes:
- Audubon Park Apartments in the 600 block of Whispering Hills Drive
- Stonebrook Apartments in the 100 block of Hickory Trace Drive
- Bradford Woods Apartments in the 5200 block of Edmondson Pike
- The Flats of Nolensville in the 5300 block of Nolensville Pike
In these robberies, 1-4 masked gunmen enter the victims' apartments at night through the back sliding glass doors that are frequently unlocked. The people inside the apartment are then robbed at gunpoint. Some of the victims have also been pistol whipped.
Two of these robberies happened Thursday night at the Bradford Woods Apartments on Edmondson Pike and are believed to be related. there were a total of 16 victims in two separate apartments. The suspects are described as men wearing all black clothing and ski masks.
Last weekend, officers visited several apartment complexes and distributed wooden strips with 911 painted on them. Residents are told to use the strips to secure their sliding glass doors. Spanish speaking officers also gave out bilingual information pamphlets with safety tips.
Anyone with information on the robberies or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
