NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville officials asked the public Wednesday for help identifying a man who robbed a bank.
Officials said via Twitter a man wearing a gray hoodie and dark hat with orange writing robbed the Renasant Bank located at 4422 Lebanon Pk Tuesday afternoon.
Plz help us identify this man that robbed the Renasant Bank at 4422 Lebanon Pk this afternoon. He’s described as a white male wearing a gray hoodie and dark hat with orange writing. He is believed to have fled on foot behind the nearby Kroger. Know him? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/FzN0Q8J7hW— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 3, 2022
Officers believe he fled on foot behind the nearby Kroger.
If anyone has information regarding this case, please call (615)742-7463.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story with information as we receive it.
