NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who punched a McDonald’s employee for taking too long to make her order.
The incident took place at the McDonald’s on Brick Church Pike on October 2, according to a release.
The woman reportedly became angry when her food took longer than she expected, so she walked behind the counter and struck an employee holding the metal fry scooper, leaving a gash on the victim’s forehead, the release states.
Police say the woman was seen leaving the McDonald’s with a friend and children in a silver Chevy Impala.
Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
