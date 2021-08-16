NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have closed Harding Pike in West Nashville as crews work to repair a water main break that's flooded much of the roadway and impacted a nearby hospital.
The closure is in place at Harding Pike and Vine Court, just down the street from St. Thomas West Hospital, where two to three inches of water is spilling over the roadway and down an embankment between the hospital and St. Cecilia Academy.
Metro Police tell News4 the hospital currently does not have water after a hospital facilities manager told officers working the scene their systems were impacted by the break.
Police say ambulances and emergency vehicles are allowed to pass through the standing water if needed.
🚧 WEST NASHVILLE🚧A water main break has CLOSED Harding Pike at Vine Court 💦 🚙 Take Charlotte Ave, Estes Rd or Woodlawn Dr instead! @Linds_NanceWSMV #4WARNTraffic pic.twitter.com/YVwKxUYnIa— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) August 16, 2021
The cause of the break and the full extent of its impact is unknown at this time.
Metro Police has not given an estimated clear time for the roadway.
Follow News4 for updates.
