Metro Police are asking residents to lock their car doors and remove their keys from their vehicles.
According to investigators, 57% of the cars taken last week (36 out of 63 stolen vehicles) were stolen because keys were left inside or made available to thieves. Six of those vehicles were left running without the driver present.
Metro Police also advises residents to not leave purses or other valuables unattended or in plain sight, even for a short amount of time.
