EAST NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash near the I-24 and I-65 split Friday morning.
Police say the officer's police vehicle was helping with a road closure when the vehicle was rear-ended by a person driving a pickup truck. Both vehicles had to be towed away from the scene.
Officers are still working to determine what caused the pickup truck to ram into the police vehicle.
The Metro Police officer and the driver of the pickup were taken to hospitals as a precautionary measure.
An investigation is ongoing.
