NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police tracked down a man using GPS technology after he stole a woman’s car on Monday morning.
Police say 32-year-old William Fuqua approached a woman in her car and held her at gunpoint before jumping in and speeding off.
The incident took place at the Super Mercado off Gallatin Pike North.
According to police, they were able to track the vehicle’s coordinates and shut it down, causing it to crash in the area of 44th Avenue and Walter S. Davis Blvd.
After a brief foot pursuit, officers arrested Fuqua and recovered the pistol a few feet from the car.
Fuqua is in custody and is charged with armed carjacking, felony evading arrest and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.
