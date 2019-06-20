NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police unveiled the department's new cruiser for its Safe Place Program and LGBTQ liaison on Thursday.
The Ford Fusion sported rainbow paint and "MNPD Pride" on the side, as well as the message to "Report Hate Crimes."
On the automobile's hood, the Safe Place logo was shown, along with its website, safeplace.nashville.gov.
The Safe Place Program was first begun by the Seattle Police Department, and is where persons can safely wait as a police officer responds to a reported hate crime call.
The vehicle will be in this Saturday's Pride Parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.