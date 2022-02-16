NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after they say two people were shot in Madison Wednesday afternoon.
The call came in around 2:30 PM. Police say an adult walked into Skyline Medical Center with a gunshot wound. That person told officers they were shot in the 300 block of East Old Hickory Blvd. When officers arrived at that location, they found a second victim that had been shot.
The second victim was taken to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries. The victim that walked into Skyline is expected to be okay.
The first victim said the suspect was an adult male wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, a hat, and mask. They were seen leaving in a Dodge Journey.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police.
