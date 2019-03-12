NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a potential witness in the death of Joe Shelton.
Shelton died November 20, 2018 after a piece of concrete broke through his windshield while he was driving on I-24 East near the Shelby Avenue Bridge. It remains unclear if the concrete was thrown off the bridge.
Police are trying to identify a man who went to the Exxon Tiger Mart near the Shelby Avenue Bridge just after Shelton's death.
Officials have released surveillance video of the man in the Tiger Mart. He is white, middle-aged, and may be homeless. He was in a black hoodie the day the video was taken.
Anyone who recognizes the potential witness should call Central Precinct Detective Tim Codling at 615-862-4284.
