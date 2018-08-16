NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Car burglaries are on the rise across Nashville. Police call it a crime of opportunity and say people are making themselves an easy target without even knowing.
"If people keep finding cars that are unlocked and property in those cars to take them then they’ll just keep coming back, so in a way from our behavior we’re inviting people to come into our neighborhoods who are there to steal," said Metro Police Commander David Imhof.
Police said 653 cars have been burglarized so far this year in East Nashville alone. Police said the more concerning part is that 54 guns were stolen from those vehicles, and 72 percent of the cases showed no signs of forced entry.
"It only takes a minute for someone to get in your car, take a gun and use it in a horrible crime," said Imhof.
Metro Police in East Nashville are mailing out flyers with the alarming statistics to residents in three key areas where they are seeing the most car burglaries: Shelby Hills, Five Points, and Historic Edgefield. Police are also passing out the flyers during traffic stops.
Imhof said an alarming number of cars are broken into simply because they are left unlocked.
"The ones that they are breaking the windows, we'll see that they found a purse, they found wallets, they found cell phones, laptops," said Imhof.
John Varallo knows the frustration of car burglaries all too well.
"There was an issue before I did not lock my car and I ended up having a bunch of kids get in my car and go through it, so after that happened to me I started locking my car every day," said Varallo.
Varallo works at Cumberland Hardware in East Nashville. The company decided to make some changes six months ago hoping to help police cut back on crime.
"We actually had to stop selling spark plugs to kids because we found out they were breaking into cars with them," said Varallo. "The police tell us it's very easy for them to take the end of it and pop it up against the glass and it will break the glass out."
Imhof said teens are most often behind the car burglaries and they work at night, canvassing neighborhoods for unlocked doors or personal items in plain sight.
"It's still your best bet to lock your vehicle up and take everything out of it that has any value whatsoever and I think nine times out of ten you'll be fine," said Imhof.
Police said if you are running an errand and have to leave a valuable like a purse or cell phone behind, consider hiding it in your trunk where your spare tire is stored.
