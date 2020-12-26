NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police, Nashville mayor, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will give an update on the investigation into the explosion in downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

The Metro Police said a news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at 2nd Ave S & Korean Veterans Blvd to update the investigation into Friday's downtown explosion.

A news conference, approximate starting time 1 p.m. CST, will take place at 2nd Ave S & Korean Veterans Blvd to update the investigation into Friday's downtown explosion.

The explosion occurred outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North around 6:45 a.m. Metro Police said the incident was "an intentional act." The explosion damaged 41 businesses and injured at least three people.

Sources told News4 authorities found human remains near the RV and are investigating whether they were from an innocent person or someone involved in the explosion.

Chief John Drake asks for patience to continue the investigation into the RV explosion on Second Avenue North.

"The federal government is in charge of the scene, and they will collapse the scene as much as possible," Drake said in a video posted on the mayor's Twitter page. "Know that your businesses are safe. We have law enforcement officers at each corner to protect the area. No one will be allowed access to your business."

Here is a message from Chief Drake to downtown business owners and residents affected by the ongoing investigation. Please contact https://t.co/mxrVsqYPKn for further assistance.

Any impacted business owners and residents affected by the ongoing investigation are asked to fill out the form at http://hub.nashville.gov for further assistance.

On Friday, there is a curfew in place tonight after an explosion downtown sent three people to the hospital. The explosion happened outside the AT&T building near 2nd and Commerce.

Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order putting a curfew on most of downtown; this includes Broadway and the James Robertson Parkway. The curfew will not be lifted until Sunday night.