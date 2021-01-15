NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol have released a joint message about the possibility of a protest in Nashville this weekend.

Metro Police Chief John Drake and THP Col Matt Perry are looking into the potential demonstration on Sunday afternoon in the area of Legislative Plaza and the State Capitol. The report of a possible protest at State Capitols across the country comes after riot at the U.S. Capitol on January.

The protest, called the "Tennessee Freedom Event," is connected to a call for rallies at every state capitol in the country.

Drake said it is still unclear where the report came from and is asking Nashvillians "to enjoy the upcoming weekend and inauguration week as normal."

"Never the less, there is the possibility of a demonstration on Sunday," Drake said in the video posted on the police twitter account. "After last weeks riots at the nation's Capitol in Washington, we understand Nashvillians are anxious about a potential rally here. We want to ensure you that our agencies have a plan in place."

Perry said there will be a visible presence of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers in the area of Legislative Plaza and the State Capitol. He added that barriers have been put in place.

"The rights of citizens have to have peaceful rallies will be protected," Perry said

Drake said police are not aware of any threats to any government buildings or any property in the downtown area.

"We will have a visible, enhanced presence of officers in the Central precinct," Drake said.

Drake added they will be monitoring any peaceful demonstrations to make sure they stay safe and protect property.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees anything out of the ordinary to alert law enforcement.

The MNPD & THP urge Nashvillians to enjoy the upcoming weekend and inauguration week as normal, while being mindful of the POTENTIAL for demonstrations in the area of the State Capitol Sunday thru inauguration day. Here is a message from Chief Drake & Col Matt Perry. pic.twitter.com/6m2SwoxChI — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 15, 2021

Nashville Public Library will suspend curbside service and computer reservations at their main location on Sunday, due to a planned protest at the capitol building. The library has not said if they will suspend services during a second planned protest on Inauguration Day.