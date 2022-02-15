NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police revealed new details related to the stabbing call on I-40 near Fesslers Lane on Tuesday night.
According to police, multiple officers were inspecting a vehicle parked along the middle barrier around 9 p.m. The man inside reportedly stabbed himself during a mental episode.
One lane on I-40 was shut down while officers and medical crews dealt with injured man.
No further details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.