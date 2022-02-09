NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are ramping up their presence on I-24 across Davidson County following a terrifying shooting involving a mom and her two kids. They're looking for aggressive drivers and road rage, but the mom said she doesn't believe road rage played any factor in her case and wants to see more done.
"We survived right," mother Ashley Evans said. "But this affects everyone."
Evans said she was shot up seemingly at random on I-24.
"This could happen to one of your family members," Evans said.
News4 first talked to Evans last week after an unknown driver opened fire while she was driving on I-24 with her 7 and 12-year-old daughters in the car.
"It is a lot," Evans said.
"We don't want to be on the road right now."
At least five bullets struck the car. Evans said she still has a bullet lodged in her back. Her daughter, whose hand was shot, is now out of the hospital.
"We are trying to resume life normally," Evans said.
Since sharing her story with News4, Evans said she has received an outpouring of support. Now, Metro Police said they're increasing patrols on I-24. Metro's preliminary response includes moving all four officers from their aggressive driving unit to monitor I-24 Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"It is disappointing because it is not enough," Evans said.
Evans pointed out that her shooting happened on a Sunday night at 8:30 p.m.
"Shootings aren't even happening between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. so it is almost pointless," Evans said.
Police emphasized that they are planning for additional coverage. Police said that this is just a preliminary response while they work to develop a more established plan that they will share more details about later this week.
"For one, let's get some surveillance that covers all of I-24 where the footage is saved and can be useful," Evans suggested.
Evans's case is just one of several recent violent acts on I-24. Back in October, a man shot at a tractor trailer. In November, there was another shooting and less than a week after that, a Nashville man said he was shot at four times.
"I don't think it still quite hit me that I actually almost died last night," the man said at the time.
Evans said she hopes more is done.
"It doesn't seem like there is enough concern and that is heartbreaking especially since I am a native here," Evans said.
"That hurts."
Metro Police said THP does have jurisdiction over the interstate but said since THP covers the whole state and are spread thin, Metro is trying to cover the areas here.
