Metro Police talk about what happened after the explosion in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police officers, who evacuated residents on Christmas morning before the explosion, spoke to the media about what happened before and after the blast in downtown Nashville.

This morning the @MNPDNashville officers who warned people to get out of the area Christmas morning are sharing what happened in the minutes and seconds before the explosion. Our personnel where on scene within minutes to help out brothers and sisters in blue. #NashvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/lMhmZzSyiC — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 27, 2020

When officers showed up to Second Avenue, they had no clue what was ahead of them.

"That’s just stuff that I’ll never forget you know the sound of the announcement," Officer Amanda Topping said.

"We started making plans to get into the buildings start knocking on doors to let families know what was going on and get them out of the building," Officer Michael Sipos said.

Within 15 minutes, six officers worked to clear as many people as they could find in the downtown.

"I told her that there was threat in the area and we needed to evacuate and she said ok let me get my kids. And that sent my heart in my throat," Officer Brenna Hosey said.

Each officer described the bright orange blast.

"I literally hear god telling me to turn around and check on Topping who was by herself down on Broadway. And as I turn around for me it felt like I only took three steps and the music stopped," Officer James Wells said.

"I got knocked to the ground. I immediately got up," Officer Tyler Luellen said. "They seemed in shock and in awe of what was going on.

The officers from this point jumped into action helping more people coming outside after the blast.

