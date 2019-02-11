Three Metro Police supervisors were disciplined in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and a Metro officer injured in October, the police department announced on Monday.

Police said Sgt. Harold Wells, Lt. Viviyonne Lee and Sgt. James Boone were suspended after the investigation. Wells and Lee were demoted after the incident.

Metro Police Officer Samuel Galluzzi was shot in the incident. Sershawn Martez Dillon, 31, was shot and he later died at the hospital. Investigators said it was the poor decision making and failure to carry out their leadership roles that led to the disciplinary action of Wells, Lee, and Boone.

Officers responded to the Overlook Ridge Apartments on Buena Vista Pike around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2018 to respond to a call of a man who was believed to be involved in a shots fired call, had assaulted a woman in a common area, and entered a stranger's apartment with innocent people inside.

According to TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine, when Metro officers responded to the scene, they spotted Sershawn Martez Dillon, who matched the description of a suspect involved in a pistol-whipping earlier that night.

As officers arrived, Dillon ran inside one of the apartments in the complex.

Investigators said Officers Galluzzi and John Petriello approached the residence and the situation escalated into gunfire between Dillon and two Metro Police officers.

In a statement, Metro Police said that Wells and Lee did not immediately come to the scene and that Officer Galluzzi was told over the phone that if he had no other information, to write a report and check back into service. Galluzzi then telephoned Boone, who advised Galluzzi to request a North Precinct detective respond to the scene.

When the three supervisors learned that North Precinct detective Zach Ronan was arriving at the scene, the three then headed there. Investigators said there was a continuing lack of communication between the supervisors, their officers, and witnesses. Lee did not call SWAT and instead obtained a pass key to the apartment and chose to advance on it. When Lee opened the door to the apartment and announced she was conducting a welfare check, Dillon fired his pistol and ran out of the apartment, causing all of the officers to move for cover.

Detective Ronan and Officer Petriello, shot Dillon. Dillon was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Officer Samuel Galluzzi suffered non-critical gunshot wounds in the thigh and ankle. He had been on the police force since 2016.

Investigators recommended that Lt. Lee be demoted to police officer and receive a 20-day suspension. It was recommended that Sgt. Wells also be demoted to police officer. Lee and Wells have until the end of the month to accept the recoommendations or request formal departmental disciplinary hearings. Both are currently on administrative assignment since the incident.

Sgt. Boone was found to have used bad decision making by not communicating with Lee directly about what he knew of the situation and has been recommended for a five-day suspension.

"This report finds no failure of policy or training, but rather a failure to use the training and policy knowledge these supervisors had," Chief Steve Anderson said. "MNPD supervisors throughout the city are making correct decisions virtually every minute of the day in accordance with the continuous training they receive. Decision-making lapses and errors in a case like this, though extraordinarily rare, are very serious and are being treated as such."

The TBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the Office of Professional Accountability is also investigating.