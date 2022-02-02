NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police Department said Tuesday they have begun to experience struggles of being short-staffed.
MNPD told News4 they are currently short about 180 officers.
The worker shortage is something many industries are dealing with, including police departments.
"I mean, that's pretty substantial especially considering how much the city has grown in the past several years. We need to fill those spots just so we can continue to serve Nashville," said Sgt Julie Nabors with the Recruiting Department at MNPD.
Some of the effects of the shortage include the department can't do its job the way they want to. Another result is that the deficit translates into a strain on the current officers. And the shortage of officers also means that when people call for help, depending on what service the support is for, there could be a bit of a wait.
"Like any job when you are short-staffed, you can't fulfill your job duties to the absolute best of your ability; that's going to put a strain on everyone who is there and also on the functionality of it," said Sgt. Nabors.
And fewer officers means this if it's not a severe crime; those who call for some help may be waiting for a while.
"When we're down officers, those calls for the wallet or something like that, they tend to sit there longer because; we're still working is it just we're trying to go out there and help people who are hurt or in danger or stuff like that, that takes priority over other stuff,' Sgt. Nabors said. "Whatever people are calling about, that's a big deal; otherwise they wouldn't be calling us at all, and It's not that it's not important, it is important to us, but we just have to do the best we can with responding and the fewer officers that we have, the longer those wait times get to be," she added.
Each call for help is categorized differently and dispatched differently:
- Code 1: Minor, such as a person who found lost property like a wallet
- Code 2: High priority, but no one is in immediate danger. Like a theft from a store where the suspect stole something and left
- Code 3: Sirens and lights. That's a shooting or a major wreck with injuries
"So they're no longer there, and no one is in danger. But still, we want to get out and take care of that. Domestic violence calls, a lot of those are code two, especially if the suspect has already left the scene," Nabors said.
"If you have one of those code three calls, those take at least two officers, if not more depending on what kind of crime scene you end up having. So if your minimum staffing is nine, but you only have 5 for the day, well you know two code three calls, you have no officers left in your precinct to respond to calls," Sgt. Nabors said. "If you have one lone officer driving around who isn't on anything and something big happens, well, where is their backup going to come from? We're a big police department, so there usually is somebody, but they might not necessarily be close. They might be getting pulled from somewhere that's going to take them 20 mins to get there," she added.
Another effect of officer shortage is extra work for current officers
"So from an officer safety standpoint, that's very stressful and puts a strain on the officers. There's a lot of asking, hey, is anyone willing to come in early, stay late? Come on your day off. Some of that is voluntary, and some of it is mandatory," Nabors said.
Nabors said MNPD's recruiting strategy was just revamped. Now about seven officers focus on background and recruitment, and Sgt. Nabors said this is one of the largest recruiting teams they've had.
"We're going to military bases, military events. We're going to college campuses and career fairs, and hiring events. Not just here in TN. Next month in February, we have 11 events scheduled. All over the country, wherever we can, trying to gather the largest pool possible to bring and trying to start that process," Nabors said.
Sgt. Nabors told News 4 to help get more calls answered and reduce the workload on current officers; there is something called Precision Policing Initiative.
"It's a volunteer basis but trying to get officers to come in, and we look at the call volume for each precinct and compare it to how many officers are actually working in that precinct and then the officers who came in for Precision Policing Initiative they'll go to the area that are hit the hardest at that time and try to help with some of those calls," Nabors said.
But as they work to resolve the officer shortage, Nabors said retention at the police department is looking better.
"Retention under chief Drake, I believe, has gotten better. So, yes, retention and keeping people, but also this week I've talked to 3 different people who had previously left the department and now they're wanting to come back," Nabors said.
For those who want to join the Nashville police workforce they can do that here.
