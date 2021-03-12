NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI is investigating the second officer involved shooting with the Metro Nashville Police Department in less than twelve hours.
Around 5PM Friday, Officers Brandon Lopez, Ben Williams, and Thomas Denenea, with the Madison precinct responded to the 2800 block of Greer Road, just outside of Goodlettsville. According to Metro Police, officers were met by Melissa Wooden, 33, and say that she was suicidal and made statements that "she wanted police to shoot her".
Metro Police say that Wooden met officers in the front yard near the road, armed with a pick axe and baseball bat.
Metro Police say that officers tried to talk to Wooden, but were unsuccessful. Officer Williams used his Taser on Wooden, which Metro Police say appeared to have no impact.
Metro Police then say that Wooden charged at the officers with the pick axe and baseball bat, resulting in Officer Lopez shooting Wooden. Police say this was in self defense of himself and the other officers. Wooden was taken to Vanderbilt where she is in critical but stable condition.
Officers Lopez and Denenea joined Metro Police in August of 2019. Officer Williams is a four-year veteran. They have been placed on routine administrative assignment while the TBI investigates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.